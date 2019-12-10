Quinton Rose added 14 points for the Owls (7-2) and Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in 12.
Myles Douglas had 14 points for the Hawks (2-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Toliver Freeman added 12 points.
Temple shot 63% from the field, had a 51-25 rebounding advantage and held Saint Joseph’s to 31% shooting.
___
___
