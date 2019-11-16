Fourcade completed 21 of 35 passes with scoring throws to Dai’Jean Dixon, Dion Ray and Jordan Talley. Dixon and Ray each had seven receptions and a 55-yard touchdown catch. Dixon finished with 185 yards receiving and Ray had 119. Talley had three receptions for 29 yards.

Julien Gums added a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that stretched the Colonels’ lead to 34-14. It was Gums’ 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

Cody Orgeron was 18-of-36 passing for 184 yards and threw two touchdown passes for McNeese (6-5, 4-4).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD