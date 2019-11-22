Leondre Washington had 15 points for the Cowboys (2-5), who trailed 42-27 at halftime. A.J. Lawson added 12 points and Shamarkus Kennedy had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Richmond matches up against Wisconsin on Monday. McNeese State plays Texas on the road next Saturday.
