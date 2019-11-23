Jordan Goodwin added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Saint Louis (5-1). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had six rebounds and four assists for the Billikens. He also had eight turnovers but only four assists.

Grayson Murphy scored 17 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Bruins (4-2), whose four-game win streak was broken.

Adam Kunkel, the Bruins’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Nick Muszynski, the Bruins’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9) for three points.

Saint Louis plays Boston College on the road on Wednesday. Belmont matches up against Eastern Washington on the road on Tuesday.

