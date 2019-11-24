Vaughn Covington and Manley Dorme topped the Cougars with 14 points apiece. Eric Johnson-Alford contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.
Saint Peter’s shot 58% from the floor, including 71% from distance (10 of 14), and made 18 of 22 free throws (82%). Caldwell shot 44% overall, 32% from beyond the arc (7 of 22) and sank 18 of 25 foul shots (72%).
___
