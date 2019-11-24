CALDWELL, N.J. — Freshman Doug Edert buried all five of his 3-point tries and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Saint Peter’s to an 88-67 victory over Division II-member Caldwell University on Sunday.

Edert hit 7 of 8 shots from the floor in 19 minutes of action for the Peacocks (1-3). Nazeer Bostick and reserve Daryl Banks III both scored 11. Fouseeyni Drame pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Dallas Watson came off the bench to score 10.