Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, finished 19 of 30 for 304 yards. The school season-season passing touchdown leader with 39 bettered the five TDs thrown by Dan Di Lessa against CCSU in 2011. Jerah Reeves caught six passes for 134 yards and a score and Juwan Green seven for 105 yards and two TDs.

With the game tied at 7, Undercuffler threw four scoring passes in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead, including 40 yards to Green and 22 to Reeves.

The Blue Devils (11-2), champions of the Northeast Conference, had an eight-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD