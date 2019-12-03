FRESHMAN QUARTET: Fresno State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jarred Hyder, Nate Grimes, Orlando Robinson and Aguir Agau have combined to account for 61 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 42 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Amauri Hardy has had his hand in 43 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last five games. Hardy has 29 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: UNLV has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.

