LEADING THE CHARGE: North Dakota State’s Shahid has averaged 14.9 points while Tyson Ward has put up 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Frey has averaged 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Frey has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bison are 5-0 when they shoot at least 78.3 percent from the foul line and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bobcats are 5-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 1-3 when falling short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 33 assists on 68 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three games while Montana State has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Montana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 322nd among Division I teams).

