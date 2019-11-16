BUFFALO, N.Y. — Malik Johnson fed Jacco Fritz as he cut toward the basket for the winning layup as time expired and Canisius got its first win of the season, beating Bucknell 83-81 on Saturday night.

The teams swapped the lead throughout the second half with Andrew Funk giving Bucknell an 81-79 lead after he drained a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in the game. Johnson followed with a jumper to tie. Bucknell was setting up a play when Avi Toomer lost the ball out of bounds with seven seconds remaining. The Golden Grifffins then took the victory when Johnson zipped a pass to Fritz on his way to the winning bucket.