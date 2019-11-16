Johnson finished with a career-best 27 points while dishing out six assists. Jordan Henderson also had a career high with 17 points. Fritz finished with 12 for Canisius (1-2).
Toomer drained 3 of 5 from distance to total 20 points as Bucknell (2-2) nailed 15 of 30 from beyond the arc. Funk added 15 points.
Canisius will host St. Bonaventure next Saturday. Bucknell will be at Penn State on Tuesday.
