Frye made two foul shots, assisted on a layup by Dylan Swingle and then hit a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt that gave the Falcons a five-point lead halfway through the extra period. Chris Vogt made the first of two free throws and Jarron Cumberland putback the second to trim Cincinnati’s deficit to 81-79 but Plowden made two foul shots with 1:55 to play and the Bearcats got no closer.

Jaevin Cumberland had 21 points for Cincinnati (3-2). Chris McNeal added 17 points and Jarron Cumberland scored 11.

The Bearcats led by nine with three minutes left in regulation, but Frye scored eight points in a 13-4 run capped by Trey Diggs’ 3-pointer that forced overtime.

Four Falcons players fouled out and another had four of Bowling Green’s 35 fouls as Cincinnati attempted 55 free throws — third most in program history and second most in a Division I game this season (Western Michigan, 57). The Bearcats, however, shot just 56.4% from the stripe, including 7 of 14 in OT.

