DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Mastodons gave up 82.3 points per game while scoring 75.9 per matchup. Southeast Missouri went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and allowing 71.5 per game in the process.
