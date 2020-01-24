TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nebraska Omaha’s Matt Pile has averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while JT Gibson has put up 13.5 points. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 77.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.6 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mavericks are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-10 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Mastodons are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 2-12 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha is rated second in the Summit League with an average of 71.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Mavericks have pushed that total to 73.7 possessions per game over their last three games.

