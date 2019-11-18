LEADING THE WAY: The Mastodons are led by Jarred Godfrey and Matt Holba. Godfrey has averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Holba has put up 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Flashes have been anchored by Danny Pippen and Troy Simons. Pippen has averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Simons has put up 16.3 points and five rebounds per game.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.