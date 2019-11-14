Manjon finished with 17 points for the Aggies, while Joe Mooney chipped in 16.
Trevon Allen had 22 points for the Vandals (1-2). Marquell Fraser added 13 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Forrest grabbed 10 rebounds.
UC Davis (2-1) plays Arkansas State on Friday. Idaho plays VMI on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.