SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo’s Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Funk has had his hand in 45 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Army is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Black Knights. Buffalo has 45 assists on 87 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three outings while Army has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is rated first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Bulls have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.

