TEAM LEADERS: Dontrell Shuler is putting up 18 points and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Buccaneers. Complementing Shuler is Ty Jones, who is putting up 13 points and eight rebounds per game. The Paladins have been led by Clay Mounce, who is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Mounce has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Buccaneers have averaged 24.5 free throws per game this season.
