SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 55 percent of Western Carolina’s scoring this season and 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.

AD

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Paladins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Western Carolina has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while Furman has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Furman defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.4 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate in the nation. Western Carolina has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through 22 games (ranking the Catamounts 303rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com