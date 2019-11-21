BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set to battle the Rams of Columbia International. Furman lost 81-73 to Alabama in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Clay Mounce has averaged 15 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Paladins, while Jordan Lyons has accounted for 17.6 points per game.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Tajae Anderson has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.