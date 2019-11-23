The Skyhawks gained 1 rushing yard in 35 attempts against a defense that forced three turnovers.
Grainger’s 9-yard TD run capped the opening drive and he hit Ryan DeLuca on a 19-yard TD pass on Furman’s next possession. After Blackshear’s interception return, two field goals by Grayson Atkins and two rushing TDS, the Paladins led 43-7 at halftime.
Devin Wynn, Wayne Anderson, Hamp Sission, Dominic Roberto and Jack Hardin each ran for TDs for Furman, whose ground game accounted for 317 of 435 yards offense.
