LEADING THE WAY: The Fighting Camels are led by Cory Gensler and Ja’Cor Nelson. Gensler is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Nelson is putting up 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. The Eagles have been anchored by Isaiah Crawley and Elijah McCadden. Crawley has accounted for 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while McCadden has averaged 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.