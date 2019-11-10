TEAM LEADERS: Carter Hendricksen has averaged 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Ospreys. Complementing Hendricksen is Garrett Sams, who is producing 12 points, six rebounds and two steals per game. The Eagles have been led by Calvin Wishart, who is averaging 16 points.CLUTCH CALVIN: Wishart has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgia Southern and North Florida are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Eagles are ranked sixth in Division I with 12 3-pointers made per game this season while the Ospreys are ranked seventh at 11.5 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD