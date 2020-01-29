BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The junior duo of Darian Adams and Ty Gordon has led the Trojans. Adams is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Gordon is putting up 11.7 points per game. The Eagles have been led by seniors Ike Smith and Isaiah Crawley, who have combined to score 27.7 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed just 68.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gordon has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Troy field goals over the last three games. Gordon has 15 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-12 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Eagles are 4-9 when opponents score more than 70 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

