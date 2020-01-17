.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have given up just 64.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 4-8 when opponents exceed 62 points. Georgia Southern is 8-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 4-7 on the year when teams score any more than 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams.

