DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ragin’ Cajuns have given up just 68.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: M. Wilson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Louisiana-Lafayette field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 79.4 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 30th nationally. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).

