Georgia State (9-4, 2-0) vs. Appalachian State (8-5, 2-0)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Appalachian State. Georgia State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 95-82 on Feb. 23, 2019. Appalachian State lost 72-60 on the road against North Carolina State on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Justin Forrest is putting up 18.3 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Complementing Forrest is Isaac Johnson, who is accounting for 11.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Forrest has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last three games. Forrest has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Panthers are 4-4 when opponents score more than 69.

STREAK SCORING: Appalachian State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 57.8.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia State offense has averaged 75.2 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Appalachian State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.6 possessions per game (ranked 251st, nationally).

