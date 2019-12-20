TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nijal Pearson is averaging 18.2 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.8 points per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 38.1 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Texas State is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 7-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.8 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Texas State last season.

