STEPPING UP: Chance Ellis has averaged 14.2 points to lead the charge for Prairie View. Complementing Ellis is Lenell Henry, who is accounting for 6.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Georgia State has been led by Corey Allen, who is averaging 16.3 points.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: Georgia State has recently gotten baskets via assists more often than Georgia State. Prairie View has an assist on 24 of 61 field goals (39.3 percent) over its past three games while Georgia State has assists on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. Georgia State has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

