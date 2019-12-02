LONG-RANGE THREAT: Dartmouth’s Aaryn Rai has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 5 for 9 over his last three games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.4 points per game.
