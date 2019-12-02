BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes up against Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup. Georgia State won at home over Charlotte 81-78 in overtime on Wednesday, while Dartmouth fell 76-69 at Bowling Green on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, Ian Sistare and James Foye have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.