TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Jordan Shepherd is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the 49ers. Jahmir Young is also a key contributor, putting up 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 14 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The 49ers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

