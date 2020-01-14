TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Yellow Jackets have scored 72.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Georgia Tech has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 78.3.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 14.3 percent of its possessions, the best mark in Division I. 23.3 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Yellow Jackets are ranked 336th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com