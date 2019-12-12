FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Michael Devoe has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. Devoe has 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has scored 79.4 points per game and allowed 60.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Kentucky has an assist on 58 of 87 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia Tech has assists on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Kentucky has held opposing teams to 35.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD