LEADING THE WAY: The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Wright has averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds while Devoe has recorded 13.9 points per game. The Panthers have been anchored by sophomores Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, who have combined to score 24.8 points per outing.

ACC IMPROVEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 67.3 points per game against ACC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded over 10 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 6-12 when falling short of that mark. Pittsburgh is 6-0 when it logs at least nine steals and 8-9 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. Georgia Tech has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

