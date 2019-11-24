DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks sixth among Division I teams. Georgia Tech has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Yellow Jackets 263rd, nationally).
