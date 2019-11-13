Mike Brown gave Miami a quick lead with a 79-yard interception return within the first two minutes of the game.

The victory (6-4, 5-1) was the fourth in a row for the RedHawks and strengthened their grip on first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division lead with two games remaining.

Bryson Denley rushed for 105 yards for the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) but Grant Loy was intercepted three times, twice by Travion Banks. Miami outgained Bowling Green 425-275.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

