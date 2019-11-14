Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Artur Konontsuk added 13 points. Gabe Watson had 12 points.
North Florida faces Trinity Baptist at home on Monday. Southern Miss plays Iowa State on the road on Tuesday.
