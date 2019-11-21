FRESHMAN QUARTET: South Carolina has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. A.J. Lawson, Jair Bolden, Alanzo Frink and Jermaine Couisnard have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Jose Perez has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Gardner-Webb has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three games while Gardner-Webb has assists on 31 of 61 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Gardner-Webb stands at just 25.4 percent (ranked 253rd).

