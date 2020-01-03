AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when they allow at least 71 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Blue Hose are 0-10 when they score 68 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 68.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.4 points, while allowing 73.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian has scored 65 points and allowed 72.8 points over its last five games. Gardner-Webb has averaged 69 points while giving up 74.8 over its last five.

