Corrigan served as NCAA president from 1995-97 and also worked as athletic director at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming ACC commissioner.

“His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected — and there are a multitude of us,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford, who succeeded Corrigan as the ACC’s leader. “I will miss him immensely, but I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years.”

Corrigan’s son, North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan, said in a statement Saturday that his father “led a remarkable life.” He described him as someone who valued his family while working “in a profession where you can quickly lose sight of what’s most important.”

“Since I arrived at N.C. State, there’s hardly a day where someone doesn’t tell me about an interaction they had with my father and how it somehow made their day a little better,” Boo Corrigan said. “He had that kind of impact on people.”

Gene Corrigan is survived by his wife, Lena, seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The ACC said details on a memorial service are incomplete.