TEAM LEADERS: Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Minutemen. Carl Pierre has complemented Mitchell and is maintaining an average of 13.5 points per game. The Patriots are led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.3 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UMass is 0-7 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. George Mason is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 76 percent of its free throws. The Patriots are 7-9 when they shoot below 76 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Patriots have averaged 12 offensive boards per game and 13.2 per game over their last five games.

