STREAK STATS: Jacksonville State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. George Mason has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 65.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 24 assists on 76 field goals (31.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Jacksonville State has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.