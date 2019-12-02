STEPPING UP: The Gamecocks are led by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross. Ware has averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Cross has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been anchored by AJ Wilson and Javon Greene, who have combined to score 25.8 points per outing.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.