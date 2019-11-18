STEPPING UP: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and two steals while Golden Dike has put up 7.5 points and six rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kostecka has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. Kostecka has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: George Mason has scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 66 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 39 assists on 92 field goals (42.4 percent) across its past three contests while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 22.8 free throws per game.

