BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. has averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Tre Jones has put up 15.2 points and six assists. For the Hoyas, Omer Yurtseven has averaged 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds while James Akinjo has put up 12.6 points and 4.8 assists.CLUTCH CAREY JR.: Across five games this season, Duke’s Carey has shot 61.8 percent.

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 47 of 94 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Georgetown has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Blue Devils have averaged 16.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD