CREATING OFFENSE: Coleman has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Georgetown has 46 assists on 80 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three contests while Texas has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoyas have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

