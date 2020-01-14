.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Edwards has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when holding opponents to 46.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Volunteers are 8-0 when they score at least 69 points and 2-5 on the year when falling short of 69.

AD

AD

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden has attempted 92 3-pointers and connected on 29.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 43 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tennessee defense has held opponents to just 59.3 points per game, the 10th-lowest in Division I. Georgia has allowed an average of 73.9 points through 15 games (ranked 256th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com