That left too much time for Edwards, who worked the clock down and pulled up for a 3 with a hand in his face.

Edwards finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, allowing Georgia (4-2) to escape Maui with one win in three games.

Arissol had 24 and Tyler Cartaino 23 to lead the Silverswords, who were called for a 5-second inbound violation and never got a tying attempt off.

Edwards had one of the greatest performances in Maui Invitational history in the second half against No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Confidently firing in stepback and pull-up 3-pointers, the projected NBA lottery pick looked the part, rallying the Bulldogs from a 28-point deficit. Edwards hit seven 3-pointers and scored 33 of his 37 in the half, but Michigan State made the biggest plays down the stretch to pull out the 93-85 win.

Edwards had a harder time getting going against Chaminade, scoring nine points on 4-of-7 shooting in the first half.

The Silverswords were making their shots after struggling in a lopsided loss to UCLA, making 7 of 11 from the 3-point arc to lead Georgia 37-36 at halftime.

Chaminade kept hitting shots in the second half and played a little defense, too, holding Georgia without a field goal for four minutes to go up five.

Georgia started attacking more and went on a 12-2 run to go up 64-58, only to see the Silverswords shoot their way back.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia clearly has some work to do, but at least pulled out one win in Maui.

Chaminade lost three games in Maui, but the experience against bigger, more athletic teams should help when the Silverswords return to Oahu.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts North Carolina Central next Wednesday.

Chaminade hosts Azusa Pacific next Wednesday.

___

