UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 78 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when opponents score more than 78 points.
STREAK SCORING: Georgia has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92.6 points while giving up 72.2.
DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Georgia offense has averaged 76.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 14th nationally. SMU has not been as opportunistic as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 324th).
