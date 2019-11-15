The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, as well as an ex-friend.

Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s own investigation.

AD

In its appeal, Georgia Tech contends the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor. It also claims that the four-year length of the scholarship reduction penalty is arbitrary, and says the Committee on Infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations when imposing limits on recruiting visits during home games over the next two seasons.

