The Yellow Jackets actually trailed 13-8 after the first quarter but romped the rest of the way under first-year coach Nell Fortner. They made 12 3-pointers while holding Georgia to 34 percent (18 of 53) shooting.

Georgia Tech also forced 19 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

AD

The Yellow Jackets are off to a strong start after a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign. Longtime coach MaChelle Joseph was suspended late in the season and then fired over alleged mistreatment of players and staff. She denied the allegations and claimed the firing was retaliation for her complaints about gender equity issues.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD