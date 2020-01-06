PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season. For Northern Illinois, German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: German has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 80.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 100.8 points while giving up 70.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Northern Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

