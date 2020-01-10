SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

AD

STEPPING IT UP: The Mean Green have scored 75 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 56.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. North Texas has 44 assists on 83 field goals (53 percent) over its past three outings while Florida Atlantic has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Mean Green have averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com